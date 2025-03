AN ONLYFANS CONTENT creator from Co Wicklow with millions of followers on social media has appeared among dozens of people on a tax defaulter list published by Revenue.

Matthew Gilbert, known online as ‘The Irish Viking’, underdeclared his income by €61,734 to Revenue, according to their list published today.

Including penalties totalling €18,412, Gilbert owed Revenue a total of €88,681.

Gilbert’s income was the subject of a level 2 Audit case by Revenue last year.

In an interview with The Sunday World in 2021, Gilbert claimed to be earning over €54,000 per month from around 3,000 paid subscribers on the adult content service.

He has also amassed over 2.5 million followers on TikTok and over 200 thousand followers on Instagram. According to Gilbert, around 85 per cent of his following on OnlyFans is female.

Gilbert’s company, Matty Irish Viking Limited, also featured on the tax defaulters list, owing a total of €266,693.

The company, with an address on Dame Street in Dublin, was found to have under-declared corporation tax, PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT by €191,464.

The company was founded in March 2021, five months after Gilbert first began posting on OnlyFans.

According to the data from Revenue, all money owed by Gilbert and his company was paid in full.

Revenue’s list

Topping the tax defaulters list was haulier, Stevenstown Transport Limited, now in liquidation, which traded as Smullen Transport.

Their settlement totalled €1.8m, €1.76m of which was still unpaid by the end of last year.

The second-largest settlement was from Shedan Limited, a coffee shop operator, fast food provider, fuel retailer and supermarket based in Claremorris, Co Mayo.

The business was subject to a Revenue investigation for the under-declaration of corporation tax, PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT

It paid a total of €659,402 to Revenue, which was made up of €335,557 (including more than €4k in surcharges), €198,539 in interest and €125,306 in penalties.

A number of landlords and businesses also made the comprehensive list from Revenue, including a Dublin-based horse breeding company called Dayton Investments.

Dayton made a payment of €134,202 to Revenue for under-declared taxes.