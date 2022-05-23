#Open journalism No news is bad news

Open Newsroom Invitation: Healthcare - the power of patient advocacy

Join us at 1pm this Thursday.

By Carl Kinsella Monday 23 May 2022, 2:37 PM
THE GOOD INFORMATION Project invites you to join us this Thursday for an in-depth discussion and Q&A on the Irish healthcare system and how to improve experiences for patients.

The Open Newsroom webinar, entitled ‘Healthcare – the power of patient advocacy’, is free to join. All you need to do is register here.

Investigative health and science reporter Maria Delaney will host the discussion, which will focus on the importance of empowering patients and how the Irish healthcare system can benefit from centring patient voices.

Delaney will be joined by Louise Loughlin, National Manager for the National Advocacy Service for People with Disabilities, and Eileen O’Sullivan, a cancer survivor and patient advocate. Orla Dwyer, who has been our lead report throughout this cycle, will be discussing the findings of our work so far.

The panel will also include Dr Derick Mitchell, who is CEO of IPPOSI – The Irish Platform for Patient Organisations, Science and Industry – a patient-led organisation that works with patients, government, industry, science and academia to put patients at the heart of health innovation. He is also an elected board member of the European Patients Academy (EUPATI) Foundation and involved in many other Europe-wide initiatives in this area.

The conversation promises to shed light on where the Irish healthcare system is falling short on patient care, and will give you an exclusive insight into what needs to be done to improve outcomes for all parties. Register for free here.

This work is also co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

Carl Kinsella
