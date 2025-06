THE OFFICE OF Public Works (OPW) said today that it will make a report to gardaí after claiming that several members of staff were confronted by protestors near Castletown House in Co Kildare this morning

An OPW spokesperson said that shortly after 7am, contractors on site were “verbally harassed” by members of the public, after a service vehicle accessed the Castletown estate via the contested Lime Avenue entrance.

The OPW announced last week that essential contractors and supplier vehicles would begin using Lime Avenue, a 3.5-metre-wide predestrian pathway, daily from yesterday.

The move is opposed by local public representatives and community groups, including the Save Castletown Gate Protectors.

Protesters say Lime Avenue, which links Castletown House to Celbridge town, is not suitable for vehicles and would put vulnerable pedestrians at risk.

The OPW attempted to begin sending service traffic down the path yesterday, sparking a peaceful confrontation with at least 30 locals at the gate, with gardaí in attendance, but in the end no vehicles entered via Lime Avenue.

This morning’s dispute in part centred on whether OPW service vehicles should be accompanied. The OPW had previously agreed that service vehicles would be escorted by a small diesel buggy driving slowly at 10km/hr to ensure the safety of people nearby.

However, this morning a service vehicle entered Lime Avenue without this escort.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the protest yesterday. Andrew Walsh / The Journal Andrew Walsh / The Journal / The Journal

Save Castletown Gate Protectors said this was a breach of public trust and disregard for prior safety commitments.

“This morning shows neither the OPW nor the minister can be trusted,” the group said.

However, the OPW said the vehicle went in at 7am, which is an hour and a half before the Lime Avenue gate officially opens to the public. Therefore, “there was no requirement for the vehicle to be accompanied”, the OPW said.

It is possible to gain entry to the estate near the gate, even when it’s not open.

An OPW-owned diesel buggy pictured on Lime Avenue yesterday. Andrew Walsh / The Journal Andrew Walsh / The Journal / The Journal

The OPW added that it will not tolerate any “harassment of staff or contractors” on its properties.

“The OPW respects the rights of the community to protest peacefully. However, all workers have a right to dignity and respect in their workplace,” the OPW said.

“It is not possible to maintain a house of national historic significance and an estate of 227 acres without essential vehicles. In order to open Castletown House and to open the estate from dawn to dusk, access for these vehicles and services is required,” it said.

In a statement to The Journal, the gate protector group said that one of their members spoke to security at the house this morning, enquiring if he was aware that service vehicles needed to be escorted.

“There was a discussion, it certainly wasn’t abuse,” the group said.

“Should the Gardaí feel the need to discuss this further with us, we are more than willing to do so,” they added.

The OPW previously used an entrance close to the M4 for service vehicle access to Castletown House, though the privately-owned pathway was closed off in 2023.

This has led to over 19 months of protests, as the OPW have scrambled for a new access route for service vehicles.