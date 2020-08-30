This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 30 August, 2020
One dead in Portland shooting after demonstrators clash

The death follows another night of unrest in the city.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 30 Aug 2020, 9:30 AM
49 minutes ago 6,246 Views 30 Comments
Image: Paula Bronstein via PA
Image: Paula Bronstein via PA

A PERSON WAS shot dead last night in Portland following clashes between Black Lives Matter protesters and supporters of US President Donald Trump.

The Oregon city has been an epicentre of BLM protests since the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minnesota in late May, and according to local media a “caravan of hundreds of cars” of Trump supporters also converged there yesterday.

Portland Police tweeted a political rally was “caravanning throughout downtown Portland,” adding: “There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators. Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests.”

OregonLive reported “clashes” and “tense moments” between the groups, although police did not say whether the shooting was related to the demonstrations.

The shooting occurred at around 8.45pm, police said later in a statement, adding a homicide investigation was under way.

“Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street,” the statement said.

“They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.”

