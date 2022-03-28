Poll: Did you stay up to watch the Oscars?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
IT WAS AN eventful 94th Academy Awards ceremony to say the least.
Will Smith picked up the Best Actor award shortly after he stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face for making a joke about his wife.
Kenneth Branagh won Best Screenplay for Belfast but unforunately the rest of the Irish went home empty-handed.
This morning we want to know: Did you stay up to watch the Oscars?
