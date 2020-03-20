This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 20 March, 2020
Over 70s will no longer need a medical report - in certain circumstances - when applying for a driving licence

Minister Shane Ross said it comes amid the Covid-19 outbreak and the need for social distancing.

By Sean Murray Friday 20 Mar 2020, 7:50 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

FROM NOW UNTIL the end of July, over 70s will no longer need to provide a medical report when applying for or renewing their driving licence.

There will exceptions for those with an identified or specified illness – they’ll need to still provide a medical report.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross announced the move this evening, and said it came on the back of the need to facilitate social distancing and the expected additional burden on medical services during the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said: “This means that from today until 31 July 2020, persons of 70 years of age or over can apply for, and renew, their driving licence in the normal way through the NDLS public office without the need to submit a medical report. This is only on the basis that they do not have an identified or specified illness.

I would also like to take this opportunity to ask all motorists, not just those aged 70 or over, to take the utmost care while driving. In these challenging times it can be all too easy to be distracted on the road. Take care. Stay apart. Stay safe.

This evening, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan reaffirmed the need to maintain social distancing in an attempt to “flatten the curve” and prevent the spread of coronavirus in Ireland.

He announced that there were a further 126 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to 683.

