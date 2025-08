FOOTAGE TAKEN FROM a French military plane has offered a rare glimpse of the extent of the devastation in the Gaza Strip.

The video was shot by French journalists from the M6 TV channel, who were accompanying France’s First Parachute Transport regiment on an aid airdrop flight over the Palestinian territory, which was coordinated with Jordan.

The video they captured shows a desolate and dust-coated urban landscape with no obvious signs of life.

There are no cars, carts or people visible on the streets and almost every building shows signs of damage. Many are completely flattened.

Israel maintains total control of the borders of the Gaza Strip and since it began its war on the territory, it has barred international media from entering.

The airdrop by the French military is one of a number being carried out by European countries, including the UK.

They are a response to mounting condemnation of Israel’s war and the starvation plaguing the people of Gaza.

The UN and aid agencies have said that airdrops are both insufficient and dangerous.

