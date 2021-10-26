#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 26 October 2021
Advertisement

Covid-19 pandemic is 'far from finished', says WHO

Just 14 vaccine doses have been administered per 100 people in Africa.

By AFP Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 6:20 PM
18 minutes ago 2,075 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5584660
Russia's Emergencies Ministry carries out disinfection of the Savelovsky railway station: Russia, Ukraine and Romania have been registering the highest fatalities on the European continent.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Russia's Emergencies Ministry carries out disinfection of the Savelovsky railway station: Russia, Ukraine and Romania have been registering the highest fatalities on the European continent.
Russia's Emergencies Ministry carries out disinfection of the Savelovsky railway station: Russia, Ukraine and Romania have been registering the highest fatalities on the European continent.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE COVID-19 CRISIS is far from over, the World Health Organisation’s emergency committee said today as it called for research into next-generation vaccines for long-term control of the pandemic.

The 19-member committee meets every three months to discuss the pandemic and make recommendations.

“While progress has been made through increased uptake of Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics, analysis of the present situation and forecasting models indicate that the pandemic is far from finished,” the WHO said in a statement on Friday’s four-hour virtual meeting.

The committee called for further research into reusable masks and respirators, and next-generation vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics “for long-term control of the pandemic”.

“The use of masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene, and improving ventilation of indoor spaces remain key to reducing transmission of SARS CoV-2,” the statement stressed.

The committee said the protracted pandemic was making humanitarian emergencies, mass migration and other crises more complex. States should therefore revise their preparedness and response plans.

It raised concerns about Africa’s challenges in tackling the pandemic, including access to vaccines, tests and treatments, as well as collecting and analysing data to monitor the pandemic’s evolution.

Just 14 vaccine doses have been administered per 100 people in Africa, according to an AFP calculation.

Related Reads

26.10.21 Tickets for late events and nightclubs must be booked an hour in advance under proposed rules
26.10.21 Coronavirus: 2,193 new cases confirmed in Ireland

That figure stands at 128 doses in the United States and Canada; 113 in Europe; 106 in Latin America and the Caribbean; 103 in Oceania; 102 in Asia; and 78 in the Middle East.

The committee first declared on 30 January last year that the virus was a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) – the highest alarm the WHO can sound.

The committee maintained its insistence that proof of vaccination should not be required for international travel or be the only condition for it “given limited global access and inequitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines”.

Countries instead should consider a “risk-based approach to the facilitation of international travel by lifting or modifying measures, such as testing and/or quarantine requirements, when appropriate”.

The committee also called on countries to recognise all vaccines that have been given emergency use approval by the WHO.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

© – AFP 2021 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie