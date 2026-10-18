Why are builders' quotes so different for our renovation, and is cheapest always best?

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IN THE BIG Reno Clinic series, Houses to Restore QS Shay Lally provides answers and solutions to the big (and little, but important) questions you may have about making the most of your home.
Send your question for Shay to reno@thejournal.ie
We’re getting quotes from builders for a renovation, but the prices are wildly different, and the breakdowns don’t make sense. Why is that? We want to go with the cheapest, but is that a gamble?
Short answer: you’re not comparing like with like.
Without a common set of documents to price from, every builder quotes in their own format, based on their own interpretation of the project. Some variance is normal because every builder prices differently, but a big gap and confusing breakdowns usually mean the builders were working from different assumptions.
The fix is a tender pack. It typically includes drawings, the structural engineer’s details and marked-up drawings, and a bill of quantities. Your architect or engineer (depending on who’s leading the build) should have that tender pack ready for quotes.
Home renovation used to be a far more informal process. Over the past 10–15 years it’s become more professionally managed — arguably helped by shows like Room to Improve, where viewers can see the value of working with an architect and a quantity surveyor. Home renovation projects have become more complex too.
The best approach: engage an architect or interior architect, then instruct a quantity surveyor to prepare a bill of quantities. A bill of quantities is a formal document that describes, specifies and quantifies all of the work in the project. It goes to each builder to price, and once the completed copies come back, the QS carries out a tender analysis — a like-for-like comparison to establish who’s actually offering the best value.
What a tender analysis catches:
A competent QS separates out those extras and adjusts for the omissions, so the comparison is fair.
The trap? Going straight to the bottom line. The cheapest tender can look very attractive at a glance. But once you go through it in detail and ask for clarification, it can turn out to have left out items that, added back in, make it the most expensive. That said, sometimes the cheapest tender genuinely is the best value – you just can’t know until you’ve checked.
A few other reasons prices can differ:
Your roadmap to comparable quotes:
Shay will be back answering your questions next week. Send him your pressing queries on managing a renovation to reno@thejournal.ie.
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