THE YOUNG GIRL who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November has briefly returned home for a visit, the family has said.

In an update on the GoFundMe donation page set up to support the girl, the family said “we got to bring our baby home for a visit”.

“It was the first time since November that she was in her room” JA, the beneficiary of the fundraiser wrote.

The family explained that they have been able to move to an adapted home and that it was the first time the young girl had seen “her new neighbourhood and house”.

“It was a big step towards bringing her home for good”, the update continued, with JA saying it was “a very emotional” step.

The young girl did not disappoint on her brief return home, the update continued, ending by calling her a warrior.

A previous update in July suggested that the young girl could be “discharged before the Autumn”.

On 23 November last year, the girl, aged 5, and two other children along with their carer were hospitalised following a multiple stabbing at Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square.

The two other young children and the carer, Leanne Flynn, have since been discharged from hospital.

A man in his 50s, Riad Bouchaker, has been charged in relation to the attack.