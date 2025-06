A PARTICIPANT IN the Cork City Marathon has passed away this afternoon.

The deceased was attended to immediately by emergency services on the scene after falling ill, the county council said in a statement.

“Cork City Council is deeply saddened to confirm that a participant in the Cork City Marathon has tragically passed away,” the council said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

The marathon began at 8:15am, with the 10km beginning at 8:45am. The half-marathon began at 10:15am.

This is a breaking story with more to follow.