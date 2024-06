FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY PayPal has announced plans to cut a further 85 jobs in Ireland.

In a statement today, a PayPal spokesperson said the “proposed changes are subject to consultation” and that “no redundancies will take effect until after a consultation process has concluded”.

The spokesperson added that PayPal “remains committed to Ireland and its role as a critical hub for the company’s global operations” and that the company is “making progress on its strategic transformation announced earlier this year”.

Advertisement

In February, PayPal announced plans to cut 205 jobs – the cuts announced today are in addition to those outlined in February,

The spokesperson today added that PayPal is “committed to ensuring that colleagues who leave under the proposed changes are treated fairly”.

“It is offering discretionary enhanced redundancy and support packages to help them as they move to the next step in their careers,” added the spokesperson.

Last March, PayPal announced the closure of its Dundalk site, with staff there told to work remotely after that date.

PayPal also said last March that it plans to sell its site in Blanchardstown at the Ballycoolin Business Park and will move to a smaller office in Dublin.