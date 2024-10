GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a male pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit and run in Clondalkin, Co Dublin today.

The incident, involving the pedestrian and a van, occurred on Cloverhill Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, this afternoon at approximately 1:45pm. The pedestrian, aged in his 20s, was brought to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Advertisement

The van failed to remain at the scene.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also seeking any camera footage, including dash-cam video from those travelling in the area at the time, to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roananstown Garda Station on (01) 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.