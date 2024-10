A MAN IN his 30s is being treated for injuries that are believed to be serious after he was involved in a collision outside Dublin Airport Terminal 2 this morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 6:05am and involved a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken from the scene to Beaumont Hospital Dublin to be treated for injuries believed to be serious.

No other injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

A scene was held which has now been lifted.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from outside Dublin Airport – Terminal 2 near the Atrium Exit Road, between 5:50am to 6:15am is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information regarding this assault is asked to contact Dublin Airport Garda Station on 01 666 4950, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.