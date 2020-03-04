This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: -2 °C Wednesday 4 March, 2020
Pedestrian (30s) seriously injured after being hit by van in north Dublin

The incident happened shortly after 7pm this evening on the James Larkin Road in Raheny.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 9:38 PM
James Larkin Road, Raheny, Dublin
Image: Google Street View
James Larkin Road, Raheny, Dublin
James Larkin Road, Raheny, Dublin
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a serious collision in Dublin 5. 

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a van, happened shortly after 7pm this evening on the James Larkin Road in Raheny. 

The pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, sustained serious injuries in the collision. 

The male driver of the van was uninjured in the incident. 

The cycle pathway of the road remains closed and the scene has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users with camera footage who were travelling on this road between 6.45pm and 7.30pm to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

