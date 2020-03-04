Pedestrian (30s) seriously injured after being hit by van in north Dublin

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a serious collision in Dublin 5.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a van, happened shortly after 7pm this evening on the James Larkin Road in Raheny.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, sustained serious injuries in the collision.

The male driver of the van was uninjured in the incident.

The cycle pathway of the road remains closed and the scene has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users with camera footage who were travelling on this road between 6.45pm and 7.30pm to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.