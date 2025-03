A COURT IN Naas granted the majority of orders under which drivers got 24-hour bans instead of penalty points.

The orders were granted through a legal loophole where a person admits or is convicted of a driving offence, but can receive a day-long disqualification instead.

The loophole was applied at the District Court level, which mainly deals with less serious cases, over the past two years at a small number of courts. This loophole came via section 2.8 of the Road Traffic Act 2002.

Figures provided by the Courts Service via Freedom of Information legislation showed that there were a total of 18 orders made in 2023 – all of these were granted by Naas District Court.

Advertisement

Naas also accounted for nine of last year’s 15 orders. Of the remainder, three were made by Kilkenny District Court, two by Limerick District Court and one by Dublin District Court.

The figures show that some drivers got more than one 24-hour disqualification rather than receive penalty points. A total of 33 orders were made across the two years, affecting 27 motorists.

The records showed that there was no one-day disqualification imposed for the years 2020, 2021 or 2022.

There has also been no such orders imposed so far this year.

A motorist can be disqualified from driving if they receive 12 penalty points on their licence.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott