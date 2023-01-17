Advertisement

Tuesday 17 January 2023
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
# Thanks Penneys
Penneys launches new stock-checking tool for customers - but you still can't buy online
Customers will be able to see both stock and size availability of various items in a particular store.
972
2
22 minutes ago

PENNEYS HAS LAUNCHED its new website in Ireland, which features a tool that allows shoppers to see if certain items are in stock in their local store – but you still can’t buy them online.

The rollout of the new site in Ireland follows a successful launch in the UK, where Penneys operates as Primark.

Penneys said customers will be able to see both stock and size availability for thousands of products, which they can add to a new ‘wishlist’ to bring with them to a store.

The stock checker will have a colour-coded system to indicate whether an item is in stock, low in stock, sold out or not available in a particular store.

Penneys does not offer online shopping, making it an outlier among high-street retailers.

Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “We know our Penneys customers love coming into our stores, but we now want to make it easier for them to see what’s in store by showcasing a much wider selection of our products online, enabling them to browse and check stock availability in their local store before visiting.

“Our ranges showcase our strong commitment to value, something we know matters more than ever to our customers right now and our website will help us to shine a spotlight on the breadth of fashionable and affordable choices available in our stores across Ireland.”

The retailer also said it would hold prices on many of its children’s clothes, in light of the cost-of-living crisis.

Emer Moreau
