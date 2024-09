PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT have introduced a motion calling for “immediate emergency action on disability and special needs provision”.

Speaking in the Dáil this evening, People Before Profit’s Paul Murphy said it is the “perseverance, strength, courage” of parents to “keep fighting for their children in the face of adversity that keeps this issue on the political agenda”.

The motion noted that over 10,000 children are awaiting an Assessment of Need, while over 110,000 are awaiting essential therapies.

It also notes that over 120 children were without a school place at the beginning of September.

Meanwhile, it highlighted how only 1,028 out of 3,300 primary schools have autism classes, while this figure is 410 out of 710 for post primary schools.

The motion also notes that over 1,000 children with disabilities were without school transport at the beginning of September.

Among other things, the motion calls on the Government to double the number of places available in universities for therapeutic courses and to ensure Assessments of Needs are “carried out and recommended supports and therapies given within the legal timeframe”.

It also calls for “emergency action” to be implemented to provide “appropriate school places for all those who need them now” and to ensure every school has an autism class.

The motion also seeks an additional €2.5 billion in funding for disability payments and services in 2025.

Murphy told the Dáil that “how children with additional needs are treated in this State is a national disgrace”.

“I’m confident that in years to come, a Taoiseach will be sitting over there making a State apology for how these children were so badly failed by the State,” added Murphy.

He also claimed that there is a “lack of fight for the most vulnerable children in our society” under the current government, while the Government “fought for years for the rights of Apple to not pay any taxes”.

In response, Hildegarde Naughton, Government Chief Whip with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion, said “enabling children with special educational needs to receive an appropriate education is a priority for this Government”.

“Of course, there are very significant challenges, and I want to reaffirm my commitment to continuing to work to ensure that families and schools are supported,” said Naughton.

She said it is “unacceptable” that there are still “some children today who have not yet secured a school place for this school year”.

“While there is spare capacity in the system, the problem is that capacity isn’t always close to where children live,” said Naughton.

And while she said “most schools are helpful in providing special class spaces, a very small number have to be encouraged, and in some cases instructed, to open special classes using legislative powers”.

Such legislative powers were used twice this year.

Meanwhile, Anne Rabbitte, Minister of State for Disability said “this Government is fully committed to people with disabilities and their families”.

She added that there are “important challenges which must be addressed”.

“I personally know of the frustrations families experience in accessing the services they need,” said Rabbitte.

“However, I want to tell you that the government has listened to the families and is pursuing significant investment and reform as part of the programme of radical transformation across disability services.”

She added that recruitment and retention of staff providing disabilities services is “presenting challenges to the HSE” but that the HSE “continues to explore a range of options to enhance the recruitment and retention of staff”.

“While we have made significant progress over the last five years, I think we all acknowledge how important it is that we continue to develop services so that all children are provided an appropriate level of service,” said Rabbitte.

“The scale of the challenges in this area is well understood by the government and the HSE, however, substantial and concrete efforts are being made to focus on finding workable solutions to improve services and support for children with disabilities and their families.

“I am acutely aware that no one wants to see a child having to wait one year, one month or one day more than necessary to receive the therapy support that they need.”

Elsewhere, Rabbitte said there were 3,393 children on the CAMHS waiting list in July, a decrease of 900 when compared to December 2022.

She added that as of the end of July, 94.2% of “urgent cases were responded to within 72 hours”.

She also noted that this year’s Budget had a record €2.8 billion for community-based disability services.