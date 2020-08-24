This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 24 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

At least 70 people feared trapped after five-storey building collapses in India

The building comprised 47 flats, police in the town of Mahad – 120 kilometres south of Mumbai – said.

By AFP Monday 24 Aug 2020, 4:59 PM
10 minutes ago 689 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5184673
The incident happened in the town of Mahad, about 120km away from Mumbai
Image: Google Maps
The incident happened in the town of Mahad, about 120km away from Mumbai
The incident happened in the town of Mahad, about 120km away from Mumbai
Image: Google Maps

AT LEAST 70 people are feared trapped after a five-storey apartment building collapsed in western India, police have said.

The building comprised 47 flats, police in the town of Mahad – 120 kilometres south of Mumbai – said in a statement.

The cause of the accident was not clear but building collapses are common during India’s June-September monsoon, with rickety structures buckling under the weight of non-stop rain.

“15 injured people have been rescued and taken to hospital,” Mahad police said.

Rescue teams and canine squads were deployed to the scene of the accident, a statement from India’s National Disaster Response Force said.

The monsoon plays a vital role in boosting agricultural harvests across South Asia. But it also causes widespread death and destruction, unleashing floods, triggering building collapses and inundating low-lying villages.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The death toll from monsoon-related disasters this year has topped 1,200, including more than 800 lives lost in India alone.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie