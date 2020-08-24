At least 70 people feared trapped after five-storey building collapses in India

The incident happened in the town of Mahad, about 120km away from Mumbai

The incident happened in the town of Mahad, about 120km away from Mumbai

AT LEAST 70 people are feared trapped after a five-storey apartment building collapsed in western India, police have said.

The building comprised 47 flats, police in the town of Mahad – 120 kilometres south of Mumbai – said in a statement.

The cause of the accident was not clear but building collapses are common during India’s June-September monsoon, with rickety structures buckling under the weight of non-stop rain.

“15 injured people have been rescued and taken to hospital,” Mahad police said.

Rescue teams and canine squads were deployed to the scene of the accident, a statement from India’s National Disaster Response Force said.

The monsoon plays a vital role in boosting agricultural harvests across South Asia. But it also causes widespread death and destruction, unleashing floods, triggering building collapses and inundating low-lying villages.

The death toll from monsoon-related disasters this year has topped 1,200, including more than 800 lives lost in India alone.

