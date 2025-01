STORM ÉOWYN BROUGHT record wind speeds when it swept over Ireland last Friday and many communities are still feeling the impact.

At the time of publication, electricity has been restored in around 600,000 premises but a further 168,000 are without power.

ESB Networks are working to restore power with crews from the UK and other European countries travelling here to help. Some people have been told their electricity likely won’t be back until early next month.

Water has been restored to most Uisce Éireann customers who were cut off by the storm. However, around 11,500 premises, which equates to roughly 31,000 people, are still without water. Their teams are working to restore supply as quickly as possible.

Many people on local water schemes are also without water.

Today and yesterday, The Journal has been speaking to people affected by the storm.

‘We can’t work or cook’

Chris O’Brien, who lives in Cavan, is currently without electricity and water.

He said his water supply will hopefully be back tomorrow, according to the latest update from Úisce Éireann. However, he has been told his electricity may not be back until 6 February.

Many people are still without water (file photo) Shutterstock / Sergei Gorin Shutterstock / Sergei Gorin / Sergei Gorin

Chris and his partner Niamh are self-employed musicians and producers: they cannot work without power or the internet. He said, after Storm Darragh in early December, they were without broadband for 45 days.

“We had it back for three days before Éowyn struck,” he told us.

After Storm Darragh, they made the decision to rent a local office so they could keep working. However, that space hasn’t had broadband since Friday.

Chris said he and many others in the area are currently living off takeaways as they cannot cook food or keep anything in the fridge.

Now we, and everyone around us, is biting through our money, buying takeaways and fuel for the fire.

“We’re trying to figure out what to do now, just the cost of fuel and food is a huge strain.”

Anger at government

Chris is critical of the fact the Dáil has not returned to deal with the aftermath of the storm.

Advertisement

Micheál Martin was elected Taoiseach last Thursday – a day later than expected due to chaotic scenes in the Dáil over a speaking rights row – and appointed his cabinet. The Dáil is not due to sit again until Wednesday, 5 February, so ministers have time to familiarise themselves with their new briefs.

“Hundreds of thousands [of people] are left in cold dark houses, burning through money they don’t have, while our ministers are having an extra few weeks off,” Chris said.

A man clearing a fallen tree in Leap, West Cork, last week Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Another reader, who is based in Mayo and wished to remain anonymous, said she has had no electricity or water since around 2.20am on Friday after “the storm of the century”. The woman told us:

This is absolutely terrible carry on, and the Dáil off for two weeks’ holidays. There would be all-out war if this was the carry on in Dublin.

Some people in Dublin are also without power, it should be noted.

A number of TDs have said they are not on holiday and, even though the Dáil is not sitting, are helping their constituents locally.

Members of the opposition have called for the Dáil to return early with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald writing to the Taoiseach urging him to reconvene the lower house.

‘Very angry and disappointed’

A reader who is based in Connemara said people in the area are “very angry and disappointed” with the response from the government to date.

“This is the third time without power in nine weeks and we will still be out of power until 5 February,” the man, who wanted to remain anonymous, told us.

Roundstone, Connemara The Journal via a reader The Journal via a reader

He said several trees fell in the area and, in some cases, locals cleared them.

People are not advised to move fallen trees, but the man said locals were left with no other choice.

Roundstone was completely blocked off as all roads were blocked from downed trees. Only for locals it would still have no access to the outside world.

He said local shops have lost a lot of money from food and other stock going off as they cannot refrigerate it.

“Roundstone will have no power, no water and no phones for two weeks, completely cut off from the world.”

Roundstone, Connemara The Journal via a reader The Journal via a reader

Long-term illness

Aisling O’Malley is based about 10 minutes outside Athlone. She is among those currently without power or water. She has a long-term illness and is finding the cold weather very difficult.

“We don’t have a mains water supply and have to use a well. Unfortunately, without electricity we have no pump for the well so we are without water.

I have been using bottled gas to try and stay warm. I have a long-term illness so I need extra heat and the heater is just not enough.

Related Reads Around 168,000 premises without power as ESB issues generators safety warning Opinion: In the face of storms, has our reliance on A-rated homes and EVs created a blind spot?

Aisling said ESB teams “are doing a wonderful job and I do understand they are doing their best”, but she is really struggling without power.

An ice skating facility in Blanchardstown was destroyed by the storm on Friday Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Trina, who is based near Ardee in Co Louth, hasn’t had a water supply since Friday.

“Our electricity went around 4am on Friday morning while Storm Éowyn was raging. It sounded terrifying.

“Power was restored to us on Saturday. We are lucky to have power back, but are now afraid to use our oil-fired central heating.

“We have had to buy bottled water for everything from brushing our teeth to washing dishes and refilling toilet cisterns.”

The family is going to her sister’s house to use the shower.

Trina is part of a group water scheme which is based in Monaghan.

“They are without power and are therefore unable to pump the water out to customers. They haven’t been able to tell us when the water will be back either,” she explained.

The biggest frustration is not knowing when the problem will be resolved. With storms on the increase, this could become a recurring problem.

A farmer based in Woodlawn in Co Galway, spoke to us about the impact of having no power or water.

He uses both Irish Water (in his house) and a local water scheme (on his farm). Both supplies are currently not working.

“We have no power, we have no water. We have no water in our cattle shed. We have no heating, but hopefully within the next week we will have it back.”

He said he typically heats his house via electricity but is “lucky” to also have a stove which he has been using for the last few days.

The man said his electricity is not due to be restored until 5 February.

The new Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary last week confirmed the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme will be available to provide income-tested financial support to people whose homes are damaged or those who are unable to pay for essential needs.