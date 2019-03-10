This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

If you plan to travel to the UK with your pet after a no-deal Brexit, here's what you'll need

The rules, issued by the Irish government, apply to cats, dogs… and ferrets travelling for non commercial reasons.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 7:00 AM
28 minutes ago 539 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4532710
Image: Shutterstock/Monika Wisniewska
Image: Shutterstock/Monika Wisniewska

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has issued advice to pet owners who plan to travel to the UK with their cat, dog or ferret after 29 March and the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

The Department for Agriculture Food and the Marine has issued advice that covers three scenarios: going on holiday in Great Britain with your pet, moving to Great Britain with your pet, or travelling from Great Britain to Ireland with your pet.

In all cases, it’s advised pet owners looking to travel should contact a vet as soon as possible before setting off to make sure all necessary arrangements are in place.

With the UK due to leave the European Union on 29 March, a no-deal scenario is more likely than ever. A series of votes are to happen in the House of Commons next week where it’s hoped will clarify what UK parliamentarians want, in order to break the current political deadlock. 

Meanwhile, the UK Attorney General and the EU are trying to hammer parts of the current Brexit Withdrawal Agreement into a shape that would be slightly more pleasing to British politicians, without changing the essence of the deal, which has been approved by the other 27 EU member states, including Ireland.

So, in a no-deal Brexit scenario, if you’re travelling to Great Britain on holidays with your pet and returning to Ireland, your pet dog/cat/ferret must:

  1. Be microchipped before its first rabies vaccination (or tattooed, if the tattoo was applied before 03 July 2011)
  2. Be vaccinated against rabies
  3. Have an EU pet passport or an EU health cert*
  4. Have a rabies titration test (blood test)**
  5. Dogs will need to be given treatment against tapeworm by a vet, before re-entering Ireland.
  6. Anyone bringing a pet dog, cat or ferret into Ireland from Great Britain will have to give the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine advance notice by email before arrival.

*For return to Ireland, you’ll need an EU pet passport (not a UK-issued EU pet passport) or an EU health cert issued by a UK government vet. You will not be able to return to Ireland on an EU pet passport issued in the UK, but you should hold on to a UK-issued pet passport if you have one, as it may have important information about vaccinations and other treatments.

**You must wait at least 30 days after the rabies vaccine was administered before the blood test can be carried out.

The Department emphasised that you should arrange this test in Ireland before you travel.

This is because if the test is administered in Great Britain after 29 March, the pet would have to wait three months from the date the successful rabies titration test was carried out before it can travel to Ireland.

shutterstock_760120105 NB: This is a stock image, you can't bring a dachshund (or any other dog) on a plane in this way. Source: Shutterstock/Evgeniy Kalinovskiy

If you’re moving to Great Britain with your pet and not returning to Ireland, the situation is mostly in the UK’s hands, so you might need to wait and see what kind of Brexit we get, and what the UK government says you’ll need to enter.

The UK Government have indicated that pet travel rules for entry into the UK may not change for some time after Brexit, but you must check with the UK authorities for the latest information.

If you’re travelling from Great Britain to Ireland with your pet, your dog/cat/ferret must:

  1. Be microchipped before its first rabies vaccination (or tattooed, if the tattoo was applied before 3rd July 2011)
  2. Be vaccinated against rabies
  3. Have an EU pet passport (not a UK-issued EU pet passport) OR if you don’t have an EU pet passport, an EU health cert issued by a UK government vet***
  4. Have a rabies titration test (blood test)**
  5. Dogs will need to be given treatment against tapeworm by a vet
  6. Anyone bringing a pet dog, cat or ferret into Ireland from GB will have to give the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine advance notice by email before arrival.

**You must wait at least 30 days after the rabies vaccine was administered before the blood test can be carried out. If the test is administered in Great Britain after 29 March, the pet would have to wait three months from the date the successful rabies titration test was carried out before it can travel to Ireland.

***You will not be able to travel to the EU on an EU pet passport issued in the UK, but you should hold on to a UK-issued pet passport if you have one, as it may have important information about vaccinations and other treatments.

You can find more information on the Department website here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Will you still listen to Michael Jackson's music following the allegations made against him?
    128,123  293
    2
    		'My name is Lavinia': First rape survivor to waive anonymity tells her story
    76,700  21
    3
    		'A true broadcasting legend': Marian Richardson bids farewell to RTÉ
    54,971  29
    Fora
    1
    		How to avoid hefty payouts for misusing security cameras in the workplace
    204  0
    2
    		Why 'under-the-radar' Marvin wants to become the number-two food delivery choice
    30  0
    The42
    1
    		'My wife was due three weeks later. I had to be able to drive her to hospital and hold my child'
    49,862  13
    2
    		Ireland fight all the way but are no match for France in front of record crowd
    43,989  14
    3
    		As it happened: Manchester City vs Watford, Premier League
    39,434  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'Beyond inspiring': Late Late viewers were united in their admiration of Lavinia Kerwick last night
    16,190  0
    2
    		Poll: Would you consider getting lip or dermal fillers?
    11,602  3
    3
    		I tried on 6 high street boilersuits so you don't have to
    3,494  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    Primary school website taken over by hardcore porn after IT mixup
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    GARDAí
    Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized
    Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized
    Two men and woman arrested in Limerick after cannabis, loaded pistol and silencer seized
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    RTÉ
    'A true broadcasting legend': Marian Richardson bids farewell to RTÉ
    'A true broadcasting legend': Marian Richardson bids farewell to RTÉ
    'My name is Lavinia': First rape survivor to waive anonymity tells her story
    From the garden: Grow, Cook, Eat is back on TV this month and we'll be tackling food waste
    LEO VARADKAR
    Business-class flights and 5-star hotels: Here's how much the Government spent on St Patrick's Day trips in 2018
    Business-class flights and 5-star hotels: Here's how much the Government spent on St Patrick's Day trips in 2018
    Taoiseach says there is an 'epidemic' of violence against women
    Families of Ballymurphy massacre victims refuse to meet Karen Bradley

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie