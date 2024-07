PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY VIATRIS has announced that it will close its Little Island plant in Cork by 2028, impacting around 200 employees.

The Cork factory is a pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing plant, and a Viatris spokesperson said the company will wind down operations over the next several years.

The spokesperson said there will be no immediate job losses and that it is expected that the majority of staff at the Little Island site will remain employed until the plant shuts down in early 2028.

The spokesperson remarked that the decision follows a “thorough assessment of the site, which unfortunately concluded it was no longer viable due to challenging market and site dynamics”.

The company also pointed to “declining demand” which it says has resulted in an “underutilization of our production capacities” at the Little Island site.

The spokesperson added that Viatris “will still maintain a significant presence in Ireland” after the closure of the Little Island plant and that the remaining operations in Ireland will continue.

Viatris also has a plant in Galway, two sites in Dublin, as well as a corporate office also in Dublin.

In 2020, Viatris announced the closure of a plant in Baldoyle, Dublin, which resulted in the loss of around 450 jobs, and this was followed a year later with the loss of around 70 jobs from its corporate office.

The spokesperson said the decision to close the Cork plant was “not taken lightly by Viatris” and that it is “committed to treating those impacted fairly and with respect” and will work with “unions and other employee representatives on a plan for the reduction of staff”.

Advertisement

“Today’s announcement in no way reflects upon the company’s genuine appreciation for the commitment and work ethic of the people in and community of Little Island,” said Viatris.

The company added that it is “grateful for the dedication exhibited at this site and its remaining workforce in Ireland will continue to play an important role in the company’s future”.

Speaking this morning, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said his “sympathies” are with the staff at the Little Island site and that they are his “first priority”.

“We will galvanize all the state agencies to work to support the workers in terms of securing alternative employment and in supporting their needs, and we will engage with the company,” said Martin.

He added that there have been “good announcements in Cork recently in terms of new developments, new employments” and expressed hope that “within the broader Cork economy, there will be capacity to secure alternative employment”.

“But no one ever likes to see companies reduce its workforce and our thoughts are with the workers and their families in this case,” said Martin.

Meanwhile, Cork Chamber said the announcement by Viatris is a “challenging situation for all involved”.

It said that the commitment that there will be no immediate job losses “offers some help”.

“The demand for skilled and talented employees remains high across the region, and we would be very optimistic that those affected will find new employment opportunities,” said Cathal McSweeney, director of public affairs at Cork Chamber.

He added: “The site occupied by Viatris in Little Island has a long history in serving the pharma industry and we would be confident that it offers great potential for future development.

Viatris said it will “consider alternatives for the site outside of the company’s network”.