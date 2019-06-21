This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 June, 2019
Huge fire breaks out at Philadelphia oil refinery

Footage showed plumes of smoke towering from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) refining complex.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 21 Jun 2019, 2:55 PM
Flames and smoke emerge from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex.
Image: Matt Rourke via PA
Flames and smoke emerge from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex.
Flames and smoke emerge from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex.
Image: Matt Rourke via PA

A HUGE BLAZE erupted at a Philadelphia oil refinery, sending a fireball into the sky and forcing residents to stay off nearby roads, local media and officials said.

Footage on the East Coast city’s NBC station showed plumes of smoke towering from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) refining complex.

The blaze in south Philadelphia broke out around 4am (8am Irish time) when a series of explosions occurred, according to NBC10. The fire could be seen for miles.

Refinery authorities say they are still working to account for all plant staff, the network reported.

Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management asked residents and workers at businesses east of the scene to remain indoors until further notice.

A major highway was briefly closed as firefighters responded to the incident.

The PES refining complex — which has existed in some form for more than 150 years — is the largest of its kind on the US East Coast, according to its website, and processes 335,000 barrels of crude per day.

PES is a partnership between fuel distributor Sunoco, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP, and US-based investment firm The Carlyle Group, according to its website.

© – AFP 2019 

