Dublin: 15°C Saturday 9 July 2022
Have you seen Philip? Concern for welfare of man (40) missing from Waterford

Philip went missing from his home on Thursday, with both Gardaí and his family concerned for his welfare.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 9 Jul 2022, 8:08 AM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s assistance in locating a Philip Quigley, a 40-year-old man who went missing from his home in Ferrybank, Waterford.

He is described as being approximately 5′ 10″, with dark hair and blue/green eyes. There are no details of what Philip was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

