Poll: Do you think Phoenix Park's gates should be opened?

Vehicles have only been able to enter and leave at Castleknock and Parkgate Street, with Chesterfield Avenue being used as a through-road for traffic.

Vehicles have only been able to enter and leave at Castleknock and Parkgate Street, with Chesterfield Avenue being used as a through-road for traffic.

MOST OF THE Phoenix Park’s gates were closed off to traffic at the height of the pandemic, but are being reopened now for cars to pass through.

This has been described as “incredibly regressive” by Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan, who argued that it should be used as a park, and in a few months it will be back to “car city”.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan said that the volume of traffic has “gone up a lot” in the adjoining areas. “Whether we like it or not, for an awful lot of people it’s a commuter route,” he said on RTÉ Radio One.

So what do you think: should the Phoenix Park be mostly closed off to traffic from now on?

