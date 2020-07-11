This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 11 July, 2020
Poll: Do you think Phoenix Park's gates should be opened?

Phoenix Park is one of the largest enclosed recreational spaces in any European capital city.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 11 Jul 2020, 11:32 AM
38 minutes ago 5,022 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5147534
Vehicles have only been able to enter and leave at Castleknock and Parkgate Street, with Chesterfield Avenue being used as a through-road for traffic.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

MOST OF THE Phoenix Park’s gates were closed off to traffic at the height of the pandemic, but are being reopened now for cars to pass through.

This has been described as “incredibly regressive” by Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan, who argued that it should be used as a park, and in a few months it will be back to “car city”.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan said that the volume of traffic has “gone up a lot” in the adjoining areas. “Whether we like it or not, for an awful lot of people it’s a commuter route,” he said on RTÉ Radio One. 

So what do you think: should the Phoenix Park be mostly closed off to traffic from now on?


Poll Results:

Yes (352)
No  (334)
I don't care (57)



About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

