Wednesday 23 December 2020
15 news photographs that tell the story of 2020

Some of the most striking images of the year.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 23 Dec 2020, 10:00 PM
EACH YEAR, WE look back on the year that was through the lenses of news photographers worldwide.

Usually, the striking thing you notice is the diversity of events across the globe, but this year it is striking because faraway lands have been dealing with a singular event. 

Here are some of the most striking images of the year.  

test center 646 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A man takes a swab at a Covid-19 testing centre in Dublin Airport.

ny-hart-island-burials-during-covid-19-pandemic Source: PA Images

Unidentified people who died during the Covid-19 pandemic are brought to New York’s graveyard of last resort on Hart Island. 

second-covid-19-lockdown-in-london-uk-05-nov-2020 Source: PA Images

Daytime view of an empty and deserted Piccadilly Circus in London. 

PastedImage-34201 Source: Youtube

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after being pinned down by police sparked global protests and ignited a movement against racism. 

funeral-of-qassem-soleimani-tehran Source: PA Images

Hundreds of thousands of mourners attend funeral of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US air strike in Iraq.

biden-transition-staffers Source: PA Images

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and President-elect Joe Biden hold hands after making victory speeches in Delawere. 

california-wildfires Source: PA Images

Fire tears through a community in California, as the US state saw some of the largest wildfires ever recorded in the state.  

NO FEE GIS NORTH SOUTH MINISTERIAL COUNCIL JB20 Source: Julien Behal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in Dublin Castle. The pair led Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael into a coalition government for the first time.

1381 Mary Lou McDonald Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald celebrates in the RDS. Her party won the most first preference votes in this year’s general election and are the largest party in opposition. 

spacex-crew-launch Source: AP

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral. The private company became the first in the world to take people into space

lebanon-beirut-port-explosions-aftermath-unifil-deployment Source: PA Images

The site of the huge explosion in Beirut, Lebanon in August that caused over 200 deaths and thousands of injuries. The causes was a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the port. 

pa-town-blocks-republican-rally-featuring-gun-toting-st-louis-couple-citing-covid-19-restrictions Source: PA Images

Armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey as the confront protesters in St. Louis. They later spoke at the Republican National Convention. 

ny-harvey-weinstein-trial-jury-deliberation Source: PA Images

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court in New York. In March he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. 

brexit Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Pro-Brexit supporters in Glasgow on 31 January, the day the UK officially left the EU.  

john-horan-places-a-wreath-during-the-gaa-bloody-sunday-commemoration-at-croke-park Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

GAA President John Horan places a wreath during a Bloody Sunday Commemoration at Croke Park.

