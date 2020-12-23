15 news photographs that tell the story of 2020

EACH YEAR, WE look back on the year that was through the lenses of news photographers worldwide.

Usually, the striking thing you notice is the diversity of events across the globe, but this year it is striking because faraway lands have been dealing with a singular event.

Here are some of the most striking images of the year.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A man takes a swab at a Covid-19 testing centre in Dublin Airport.

Source: PA Images

Unidentified people who died during the Covid-19 pandemic are brought to New York’s graveyard of last resort on Hart Island.

Source: PA Images

Daytime view of an empty and deserted Piccadilly Circus in London.

Source: Youtube

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after being pinned down by police sparked global protests and ignited a movement against racism.

Source: PA Images

Hundreds of thousands of mourners attend funeral of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US air strike in Iraq.

Source: PA Images

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and President-elect Joe Biden hold hands after making victory speeches in Delawere.

Source: PA Images

Fire tears through a community in California, as the US state saw some of the largest wildfires ever recorded in the state.

Source: Julien Behal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in Dublin Castle. The pair led Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael into a coalition government for the first time.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald celebrates in the RDS. Her party won the most first preference votes in this year’s general election and are the largest party in opposition.

Source: AP

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral. The private company became the first in the world to take people into space.

Source: PA Images

The site of the huge explosion in Beirut, Lebanon in August that caused over 200 deaths and thousands of injuries. The causes was a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the port.

Source: PA Images

Armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey as the confront protesters in St. Louis. They later spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Source: PA Images

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court in New York. In March he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Pro-Brexit supporters in Glasgow on 31 January, the day the UK officially left the EU.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

GAA President John Horan places a wreath during a Bloody Sunday Commemoration at Croke Park.