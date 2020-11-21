Quiz: How much do you know about pints?

2020 HASN’T BEEN a great year for pints in Ireland.

The pubs were shut, and stayed shut, and then stayed shut even more – before opening again, but not everywhere, before closing again, but not completely. Then, completely.

Do you follow so far? No? That’s fine.

Takeaway pints also appeared during this saga, and were supped away until some people lost the run of themselves. There was outrage, they were almost banned, then not banned, then there was talk of fines, until eventually they were just left alone – for now.

Didn’t catch that either? Forget it, let’s just get on with this quiz.

