A MAN WHO gardaí searched after smelling cannabis in a taxi he was in had a gun fall out of a ballistic vest he was wearing, gardaí said.

Gardaí said they had observed two “males on interest” entering a taxi while on routine patrol in Inchicore yesterday evening, at approximately 8pm.

The gardaí stopped the taxi, and were met by the strong smell of cannabis.

The two males were told they were going to be searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977. One of the males, aged in his 20s, was found to be wearing a ballistic vest, or bulletproof vest, and a gun fell out of it during the search.

He was also found to be in possession of a substantial sum of money. Gardaí seized the .22 calibre pistol and the vest and arrested the man in connection with the seizure.

He is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin.

The firearm is now subject to full technical examination and an investigation is ongoing.