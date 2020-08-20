Poll: Have you cancelled plans because of the new Covid-19 restrictions?

AS THE COUNTRY gets used to the new Covid-19 restrictions, a lot of people are being forced to change plans.

The rising number of cases prompted the government to reintroduce a raft of new measures in a bid to suppress a spike in cases across the country. But for some people the new measures raise questions about what happens now regarding getaways, trips or even more mundane plans.

While limits on travel haven’t been imposed by the government, it’s unclear if further measures might be introduced in the coming weeks or how the situation will develop.

From holidays to trips to gatherings with friends, plenty of plans appear to have been thrown into uncertainty.

So today we want to know: Have you cancelled plans because of the new restrictions?

