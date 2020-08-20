This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Have you cancelled plans because of the new Covid-19 restrictions?

The rising cases and the new restrictions threaten to bring summer to a premature end.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 9:38 AM
1 hour ago 17,635 Views 53 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5180939
Is the summer over?
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews
Is the summer over?
Is the summer over?
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews

AS THE COUNTRY gets used to the new Covid-19 restrictions, a lot of people are being forced to change plans. 

The rising number of cases prompted the government to reintroduce a raft of new measures in a bid to suppress a spike in cases across the country. But for some people the new measures raise questions about what happens now regarding getaways, trips or even more mundane plans. 

While limits on travel haven’t been imposed by the government, it’s unclear if further measures might be introduced in the coming weeks or how the situation will develop. 

From holidays to trips to gatherings with friends, plenty of plans appear to have been thrown into uncertainty. 

So today we want to know: Have you cancelled plans because of the new restrictions?


Poll Results:

Yes (959)
No (653)
I'm thinking about it (112)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (53)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie