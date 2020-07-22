This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Ireland to bring in stronger controls for arrivals from Covid-19 hotspots, including US and Middle-East

These are part of new measures brought in with the publication of Ireland’s ‘green list’.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 8:09 AM
17 minutes ago 3,722 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5156414
An empty concourse at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, taken on 6 May.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
An empty concourse at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, taken on 6 May.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRELAND IS TO step up checks on people arriving from areas with a high number of coronavirus cases, including from the US and the Middle-East.

This may include proof of a negative Covid-19 test, it is understood.

Last night, the government revealed its ‘green list’ for travel – this is a list of countries where people can travel to, for essential or non-essential reasons, and won’t have to restrict their movements upon returning to Ireland.

These countries all have a similar number of cases per 100,000 over a 14-day average; Ireland has around 4.8 cases per 100,000, while the threshold for the green list requires up to 5 cases per 100,000 of the population.

The 15 countries are: Cyprus, Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Greece, Gibraltar, Greenland, Monaco, and San Marino.

There is no change to travel advice for Northern Ireland, the government stressed. The list will be reviewed and updated every two weeks.

In addition to loosening these restrictions, the government is planning to increase measures for monitoring all people who arrive in Ireland, which will include testing at airports of symptomatic passengers.

The government statement released last night said: “The government will continue with plans to strengthen the existing measures for monitoring passengers who arrive into Ireland, including the introduction of an Electronic Passenger Locator Form, enhanced follow-up procedures, a call centre operated by the DAA [Dublin Airport], and a proposed testing regime for symptomatic passengers at airports and ports.

“Processes to restrict flight or passenger travel in certain circumstances will also be explored,” the statement added.

Concerns have been raised with the green list, with Pat Dawson from the Irish Travel Association saying that travel insurance policies for countries on the green list will still not be valid.

“…The non-essential travel ban is not covered by insurance. If consumers follow guidelines and choose not to go on their holidays, they are not entitled to a refund. If the Department of Foreign Affairs issued a ‘do not travel’ advisory, at least consumers would be able to get money back for their flights,” he said.

There’s also some confusion about whether passengers who travel to a green list country, but travel through another country to get there if there are no direct flights, will still have to restrict their movements for 14 days when they return to Ireland.

- with reporting from Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

