WHILE THE PRESENCE and pronouncements of politicians at the National Ploughing Championship is now a hardy perennial, they can’t overshadow the event itself.

A total of 75,500 people made their way down for the first day of the the 93rd annual Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois as temperatures climbed above the 20 degrees by the afternoon.

Nowhere else in the world can you come across the National Brown Bread Making Contest and the head of state on the same day other than at The Ploughing, the event spearheaded for the last 50 years by 90-year-old trailblazer and businesswoman Anna May McHugh.

President Michael D Higgins gave this enthusiastic view of the event during his speech at the opening ceremony, just a few minutes after the historic contest got underway:

“The spectacle of so many people enjoying one of the social highlights of the year makes it not only one of the most important dates in our national calender, but also one of the most authentic expressions of an Ireland that remains to connected to land and nature.”

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina during the opening ceremony of the National Ploughing Championships this afternoon. Alamy Alamy

Later, when asked what message he had for the population of Laois, he said: “Appreciate the sun. Be kind to each other. And may your kindness exceed the sun beyond today.”

At least someone was in good form as across the campus – facing a farm machinery display in the trade arena – Sinn Féin espoused a much less positive view of the feelings of the people of Laois and rural Ireland.

“There’s a real fear that farming may not be viable or attractive for young people to come and to have the life but also be part of the industry,” leader Mary Lou McDonald told press.

While bakers were wondering who would bag the €5,000 grand prize for the best loaf, and music fans were enjoying the tunes in the (literal) RTÉ circus tent, all public representatives were keen to get as much face time with the countrymen-and-women as they could.

RTÉ's Circus Tent, located at the bottom of the trading area at The Ploughing Championships. Muiris O'Cearbhaill / The Journal Muiris O'Cearbhaill / The Journal / The Journal

“What struck me this year is the big conversation seems to be about sustainability and succession on farms,” McDonald said.

The Sinn Féin leadership faced journalists for 15 minutes this afternoon outside its stand which promoted its housing policy.

Sinn Féin's stand in Co Laois had a clear focus on housing policy. Muiris O'Cearbhaill / The Journal Muiris O'Cearbhaill / The Journal / The Journal

Asked why no mention of farming was included on its stand, McDonald insisted housing was “at the heart of” the issues facing rural communities.

Delicate dance

The rural communities of Ireland have long had a tetchy relationship with the urban-based bubble of Leinster House.

It should come as no surprise to learn that 80% of farmers told a poll, published today by Agriland, that they believed climate measures brought in during the current Government’s term have had a negative impact on the economic status of their businesses.

It’s a delicate dance for politicians to engage with the farming community, particularly as so many feel that they’ve been neglected – and unfairly blamed for Ireland’s climate laggard status.

Taoiseach Simon Harris met with Eugene O'Donovan during a visit to the contest site at the National Ploughing Championships. Alamy Alamy

Taoiseach Simon Harris acknowledged many of these often-heard criticisms today.

“Any farmer I meet doesn’t fear change,” he said.

“Any farmer I meet understands climate and the environment, quite frankly, better than any of us who talk about it in offices or talk about it in the Dáil chamber.”

All over the festival, companies joined exhibitions to show off that change – through new and renewable ways that the various trades in the industry can be carried out sustainably.

Teagasc – the advisory and research agency for the Department of Agriculture – was showing farmers the correct methods to properly make cows reach winter weight targets and how to properly maintain buffer zones in fields to protect water on site from fertiliser and pesticide run-off.

Meanwhile, Enterprise Ireland’s ‘Innovation Arena’ housed approximately 30 Irish start-up businesses from the agri-tech sector to tackle every aspect of farming, from dairy to care of the soil.

Teagasc were giving advice and discussing restrictions with farmers at The Ploughing today. Muiris O'Cearbhaill / The Journal Muiris O'Cearbhaill / The Journal / The Journal

This enthusiasm for new technologies is shared by the farming community, according to the Taoiseach.

“Farmers have nothing to fear from change – they know that, they don’t fear it. But what they do fear is their business and their industry not being made viable as a process of that change.”

The Taoiseach later added that measures would be included in the Budget to help smaller, family farms and in the future reforms of the EU Common Agricultural Policy too.

Agriland’s poll also found that support for Fianna Fáil has hit a “historic low” among farmers of 14%. The party now stands at just under half farmer first preference support for their historic rivals Fine Gael, with 27%.

Asked about a different poll from this week which also placed his party ahead of Fianna Fáil among the general public, Harris attributed his party’s popularity to its work to re-energise the organisation and said: “Polls come and comes go, and there’ll be another poll tomorrow and another poll the next day.”

In the crowd around Harris, during his statements to the media this afternoon, The Journal witnessed event-goers turn away from the comotion after realising it was “only the Taoiseach”. So who knows if any of this meeting and greeting really works.

There’s so much else to see and do in Ratheniska in the sun.