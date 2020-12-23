#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 23 December 2020
Advertisement

Three police officers shot dead in France while responding to domestic abuse case

The officers were shot as they attempted to rescue a woman.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Dec 2020, 7:18 AM
30 minutes ago 3,755 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5309531
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Mademoiselle N
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Mademoiselle N

THREE POLICE OFFICERS were shot dead in Puy-de-Dome in central France today after being called out to a domestic disturbance, sources in the public prosecutor’s office said.

The police officers, including a fourth who was wounded in the incident, were shot by a 48-year-old man as they attempted to rescue a woman.

Police approached the house shortly after midnight and were targeted by gunfire.

The gunman initially shot and killed one officer and wounded another, before setting fire to the house.

Two further officers, responding to the scene, were then fired on and killed, according to the Clermont-Ferrand prosecutor’s office.

Officials said the woman had been safely rescued, and that at least seven elite tactical police officers remained on site.

“The greatest precautions are being taken with regard to the dangerousness of the individual,” a source close to the investigation told AFP.

The gunman is said to be known to authorities for charges relating to child custody issues.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Firefighters are also on site attempting to control the blaze.

The prefecture of Puy-de-Dome told AFP that the situation was still developing.

© AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie