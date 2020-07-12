This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 12 July, 2020
Youths throw petrol bombs at NI police for second night in a row

A number of petrol bombs were thrown at police on Friday and Saturday, the PSNI said.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 12 Jul 2020, 4:49 PM
16 minutes ago 1,455 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5148129
Police Service of Northern Ireland officers in riot gear carry out searches in the New Lodge area of Belfast yesterday.
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland came under attack from a group of young people throwing petrol bombs for the second night in a row yesterday.  

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a number of petrol bombs were thrown at police on Friday and Saturday evening.

No police officers were injured but damage was caused to a number of PSNI vehicles. 

Superintendent Lorraine Dobson said: “It is extremely disappointing that last night we saw such disorder on our streets where our police officers once again came under attack from youths throwing petrol bombs.”

Just after 5pm, police received a report that youths were gathering on North Queen Street in Belfast. 

“As officers attempted to engage with youths in the area last night, they came under attack from youths, some of whom were masked, who threw bottles and masonry,” Dobson said. 

She said petrol bombs were thrown at police in areas like Queens Parade and New Lodge Road which is close to a bonfire in the Tiger’s Bay area.

Ahead of the Eleventh Night fires yesterday, politicians and community leaders had urged people to avoid mass gatherings and stick to Covid-19 regulations that limit outdoor gatherings to no more than 30 people.

NI First Minister Arlene Foster today condemned the violent scenes and criticised those who placed sectarian and offensive messages on the loyalist bonfires.

“They really need to take a look at themselves and ask themselves what sort of a Northern Ireland do they want to live in – do they want to live in a Northern Ireland where everyone is entitled to proudly celebrate their culture and identity, or do they want to live in a split Northern Ireland?” she told the BBC.

I know certainly the one in which I want to live in, it’s one where we can all proudly celebrate but do so in a way that is not offensive and certainly not sectarian.

Lorraine Dobson of the PSNI said: “We are again today appealing to young people who are involved in this type of criminal and anti-social behaviour to stop.”

“You need to realise the consequences of your actions, and the impact it has on the community.”

The superintendent further appealed to parents and guardians of young people to know what their youths are doing and who they are with.

She appealed to community members to “use their influence to ensure we do not see a repeat of this senseless activity”. 

Police are seeking to gather evidence to bring those responsible before the courts, Dobson added.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the PSNI by phone or through an online reporting form

- With reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

