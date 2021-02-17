Poll: Are you giving something up for Lent?

TODAY IS ASH Wednesday, the beginning of Lent.

If you happen to observe certain Christian traditions today marks the start of 40 days of fasting or other acts of ‘going without’.

You may tempted this year to forgo the annual tradition, it’s been tough enough. Or, as the days get longer, see an opportunity to kick an unhealthy habit and start afresh.

Today, we want to know: Are you giving something up for Lent?

