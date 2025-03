AND SO BEGINS the 40 days and 40 nights of suffering or a much-needed reset, depending on how you look at it.

Religious or not, Irish people have historically loved taking part in the Catholic practice of giving something up – or starting something positive – in the weeks before Easter.

Advertisement

It could be cutting out sweets or takeaways, reducing screen time, or doing a no-spend challenge. We want to know if the tradition is still alive and well.

So, today we’re asking you: Are you giving up anything for Lent?