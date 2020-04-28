Poll: Are you more productive working from home?

WORKING FROM HOME during Covid-19 can be challenging.

According to a new survey from IrishJobs.ie around 90% of workers are now based at their homes since the coronavirus restrictions came into effect with one in ten employees saying they work longer hours at home than they would in a standard working day.

Of course, there are essential workers who can’t work from home during Covid-19. Many people have lost their jobs in recent weeks.

According to the research carried out by recruitment platform, of those working from home over half of employees surveyed are interrupted during their working day by family members and 22% are dividing their time between a job and home-schooling children.

So today we’re asking: Are you more productive working from home?

