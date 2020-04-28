This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 April, 2020
Poll: Are you more productive working from home?

According to a new survey from IrishJobs.ie around 90% of workers are now based at their homes.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 11:05 AM
1 hour ago 11,483 Views 36 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Sharomka
Image: Shutterstock/Sharomka

WORKING FROM HOME during Covid-19 can be challenging. 

According to a new survey from IrishJobs.ie around 90% of workers are now based at their homes since the coronavirus restrictions came into effect with one in ten employees saying they work longer hours at home than they would in a standard working day. 

Of course, there are essential workers who can’t work from home during Covid-19. Many people have lost their jobs in recent weeks.  

According to the research carried out by recruitment platform, of those working from home over half of employees surveyed are interrupted during their working day by family members and 22% are dividing their time between a job and home-schooling children.

So today we’re asking: Are you more productive working from home? 


Poll Results:

No (768)
Yes (638)
I can't work from home due to my job (249)
I'm not currently working (113)
I don't know/I've no opinion (52)





Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

