Thursday 14 April 2022
Poll: Should there be a ban on the sale of turf?

Leo Varadkar has said that a blanket ban on the sale and distribution of turf locally would be “a sledgehammer to crack a nut”.

Image: Shutterstock/Neil Tackaberry
Image: Shutterstock/Neil Tackaberry

SHOULD THERE BE a ban on the sale and distribution of turf, as had been planned by Climate and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan?

According to sources, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told his TDs and senators last night that removing turf cutting from rural Ireland is like removing wine from the French or pasta from the Italians.

Varadkar told Newstalk today that a plan to ban the sale and distribution of peat from 1 September has not been agreed, but said that a blanket ban on the sale and distribution that would affect selling turf at a local level would be “a sledgehammer to crack a nut”.

He acknowledged the serious health issues related to air quality and that that needed to be tackled, saying that the particles that come off turf and smoky coal “get into your lungs” and can cause problems. 

So, we’re asking you, Do you think there should be a ban on the sale of turf?


Poll Results:

No (695)
Yes (232)
Yes, but not now (165)
I've no idea (30)




About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

