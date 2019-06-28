Poll: Have the recent bathing water issues put you off swimming at Irish beaches?

WITH TEMPERATURES SET to soar across the country today, there’s no doubt that plenty of people will be looking to cool off at popular bathing spots around the country.

But with swimming bans put in place twice in the last month at several locations in Dublin following an overflow from the wastewater treatment plant in Ringsend, people may think twice before taking a dip.

There are now calls for same-day water testing at Irish beaches so that the public can be told if beaches are reopening or closing sooner.

Images circulating on social media this week showed the water at some of the affected beaches had turned orange-brown, but Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Council said that discolouration of the water was not due to the presence of raw sewage but instead was down to the build-up of “non-toxic” micro-alga.

So today we’re asking: Have the recent bathing water issues put you off swimming at Irish beaches?

