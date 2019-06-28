This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 28 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Have the recent bathing water issues put you off swimming at Irish beaches?

Swimming bans have been put in place at popular Dublin beaches twice in the last month.

By Adam Daly Friday 28 Jun 2019, 10:19 AM
30 minutes ago 1,839 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4701006
People enjoying last year's heatwave at Sandymount, Dublin
Image: RollingNews.ie
People enjoying last year's heatwave at Sandymount, Dublin
People enjoying last year's heatwave at Sandymount, Dublin
Image: RollingNews.ie

WITH TEMPERATURES SET to soar across the country today, there’s no doubt that plenty of people will be looking to cool off at popular bathing spots around the country. 

But with swimming bans put in place twice in the last month at several locations in Dublin following an overflow from the wastewater treatment plant in Ringsend, people may think twice before taking a dip. 

There are now calls for same-day water testing at Irish beaches so that the public can be told if beaches are reopening or closing sooner. 

Images circulating on social media this week showed the water at some of the affected beaches had turned orange-brown, but Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Council said that discolouration of the water was not due to the presence of raw sewage but instead was down to the build-up of “non-toxic” micro-alga.

So today we’re asking: Have the recent bathing water issues put you off swimming at Irish beaches? 


Poll Results:

Yes (367)
No (178)
No opinion (24)
I don't adhere to warnings (18)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie