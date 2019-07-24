Poll: Should new prime ministers always be elected by a public vote?

BORIS JOHNSON IS set to become Prime Minister after being elected by about 160,000 Conservative Party members.

Some people have been critical of the process and questioned how a country’s leader can be chosen by such a small “selectorate”.

There is also no guarantee or requirement that Boris Johnson – who has promised a significant shift on key policies like Brexit – will call a general election any time soon.

In Ireland, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also not yet faced a public vote and instead replaced Enda Kenny after a Fine Gael leadership race.

What do you think? Should new prime ministers be elected by party members – or is a public vote needed?

