Poll: Should new prime ministers always be elected by a public vote?

Boris Johnson was elected by only 160,000 people.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 5,425 Views 48 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4737323
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

BORIS JOHNSON IS set to become Prime Minister after being elected by about 160,000 Conservative Party members. 

Some people have been critical of the process and questioned how a country’s leader can be chosen by such a small “selectorate”. 

There is also no guarantee or requirement that Boris Johnson – who has promised a significant shift on key policies like Brexit – will call a general election any time soon.

In Ireland, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also not yet faced a public vote and instead replaced Enda Kenny after a Fine Gael leadership race. 

What do you think? Should new prime ministers be elected by party members – or is a public vote needed?


Poll Results:

Yes - a public vote is needed (1013)
No - it's okay to elect prime ministers by party members (339)
Not sure (60)



About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

