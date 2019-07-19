Poll: Are you trying to reduce your carbon footprint?

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that government ministers should “lead by example” when it comes to reducing our carbon footprints.

He caused controversy early this year when he said he was eating less meat “both for health reasons and for reasons of climate change”.

Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin said yesterday that he walks “a lot” in an effort to reduce his carbon footprint.

“Well I walk a lot. Well, actually we are looking at various things. I mean in terms of my carbon footprint, you know, I think we have other things to do, but it’s not as high as it might be,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, temperatures around the world in June were the hottest on record, marking the 20th consecutive June with Arctic sea ice below average.

Today we’re asking: Are you trying to reduce your carbon footprint?

