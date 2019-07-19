This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Are you trying to reduce your carbon footprint?

Leo Varadkar is eating less meat to reduce his carbon footprint, but Mícheál Martin said yesterday that he’s walking “a lot”.

By Adam Daly Friday 19 Jul 2019, 10:00 AM
14 minutes ago 1,296 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4730959
Image: Shutterstock/Pormezz
Image: Shutterstock/Pormezz

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that government ministers should “lead by example” when it comes to reducing our carbon footprints. 

He caused controversy early this year when he said he was eating less meat “both for health reasons and for reasons of climate change”. 

Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin said yesterday that he walks “a lot” in an effort to reduce his carbon footprint.

“Well I walk a lot. Well, actually we are looking at various things. I mean in terms of my carbon footprint, you know, I think we have other things to do, but it’s not as high as it might be,” he told reporters. 

Meanwhile, temperatures around the world in June were the hottest on record, marking the 20th consecutive June with Arctic sea ice below average. 

Today we’re asking: Are you trying to reduce your carbon footprint?


Poll Results:

Yes (158)
No (90)
I don't need to (16)
I don't care (15)




COMMENTS (16)

