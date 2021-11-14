Poll: Have you started your Christmas shopping yet?

THE GRAFTON STREET lights are lit, the days are getting shorter, and festive music is in the air – it’s not long now until Christmas.
There’s 41 days left to go until the big day.
Christmas shoppers faced an unusual situation last year during Covid-19 restrictions, with most early shopping needing to be done online.
This year, retail is in full swing.
So today, we’re asking: Have you started your Christmas shopping yet?
Poll Results:
