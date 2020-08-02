Poll: Are you opposed to co-living developments in Ireland?

RESIDENTS IN DUBLIN have written to An Bord Pleanála in a bid to stop a co-living development popping up in their North Inner City neighbourhood.
Co-living projects – where residents have their own unit of residence with bed and bathroom but share communal cooking and living areas – have been a controversial concept in Ireland with some describing them as modern tenements and a poor response to the housing crisis.
Developers, however, insist co-living units will make up a small proportion of the housing market, will appeal to younger working professionals, and were never designed in response to the housing crisis.
So today we’re asking: Are you opposed to co-living developments in Ireland?
