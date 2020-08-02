This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 2 August, 2020
Poll: Are you opposed to co-living developments in Ireland?

The concept of co-living has proven controversial over the past number of years.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 2 Aug 2020, 9:41 AM
1 hour ago 14,741 Views 40 Comments
Co-living proposal for Dublin's Liberties region.
Co-living proposal for Dublin's Liberties region.
Image: The Collective

RESIDENTS IN DUBLIN have written to An Bord Pleanála in a bid to stop a co-living development popping up in their North Inner City neighbourhood. 

Co-living projects – where residents have their own unit of residence with bed and bathroom but share communal cooking and living areas – have been a controversial concept in Ireland with some describing them as modern tenements and a poor response to the housing crisis. 

Developers, however, insist co-living units will make up a small proportion of the housing market, will appeal to younger working professionals, and were never designed in response to the housing crisis. 

So today we’re asking: Are you opposed to co-living developments in Ireland?


Poll Results:

Yes, I'd prefer to see more houses and apartments  (830)
No, I think they should be part of the market (352)
I'm not sure (81)



About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (40)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
