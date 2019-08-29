Poll: Should there be Copenhagen-style cycle lanes in every major Irish city?

CYCLING IS A cheap and emission-free mode of transport, but it’s not always easy to cycle in Ireland.

For one thing, cycle lanes in our cities aren’t always the easiest to use. In our latest Ireland 2029 podcast, cycling activist Louise Williams pointed out that sometimes cycle lanes disappear in the middle of roads.

Over in Copenhagen, meanwhile, cycling lanes are wide (1.7 to 2.2 metres), accessible, and easy to use.

The bicycle track is placed between the footpath and parked cars, minimising the danger that cyclists face. Over 60% of all Danish citizens who commute do so by bicycle - much higher than the figure here.

In the latest episode of Ireland 2029, we discuss not just cycling but all the other forms of public transport, and how overhauling them could benefit the country.

So what do you think: Should there be Copenhagen-style cycle lanes in every major Irish city?

