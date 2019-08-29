This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 29 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should there be Copenhagen-style cycle lanes in every major Irish city?

People often point to how the Danish city treats cycle lanes – but could we replicate it here?

By Aoife Barry Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 9:30 AM
5 minutes ago 343 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4785733
Image: Shutterstock/William Perugini
Image: Shutterstock/William Perugini

CYCLING IS A cheap and emission-free mode of transport, but it’s not always easy to cycle in Ireland.

For one thing, cycle lanes in our cities aren’t always the easiest to use. In our latest Ireland 2029 podcast, cycling activist Louise Williams pointed out that sometimes cycle lanes disappear in the middle of roads.

Over in Copenhagen, meanwhile, cycling lanes are wide (1.7 to 2.2 metres), accessible, and easy to use.

The bicycle track is placed between the footpath and parked cars, minimising the danger that cyclists face. Over 60% of all Danish citizens who commute do so by bicycle - much higher than the figure here. 

In the latest episode of Ireland 2029, we discuss not just cycling but all the other forms of public transport, and how overhauling them could benefit the country.

So what do you think: Should there be Copenhagen-style cycle lanes in every major Irish city?


Poll Results:

Yes (60)
No (19)
I don't know (1)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie