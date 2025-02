HAPPY DESIGNATED DAY of romance!

February 14th, the annual day of hastily bought flowers and overly expensive gestures of undying love. There will be cards, possibly chocolates, and maybe even a date night?

But can couples even go on dates? To be clear, can two people in an exclusive relationship go on a ‘date’? Or is that reserved for single people only?

Some say ‘dates’ are an event for single people to dress up a bit and get to know someone new. Others that couples can also get in on the action: romantic time set aside to spend together.

We’ve asked this question before (possibly even more than once), but who knows what recent societal upheavals have done to the public’s conception of dates.

So, today we’re asking: Can two people who are in a relationship with one another go on a ‘date’?