TODAY IS WORLD No Tobacco Day, when people are reminded of the dangers associated with the habit and smokers are encouraged to quit.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), “This yearly celebration informs the public on the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, what WHO is doing to fight the tobacco epidemic, and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations.”

The 2022 Census included a question about smoking for the first time.

It found that fewer than one in 10 people smoked daily and 4% of the population smoked occasionally.

So, today we want to know: Do you smoke tobacco?