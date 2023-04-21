Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Do you use Tik Tok?
Government departments have been advised to avoid using TikTok on official devices due to cybersecurity concerns.
4.0k
2
1 hour ago

THE NATIONAL CYBER Security Centre had advised Government departments to avoid using TikTok on official devices due to cybersecurity concerns. 

However, it is understood that the NCSC is not advocating for an all-out ban of TikTok.

Several countries have banned public sector employees from using the app on work devices in recent months.

So we want to know: Do you use Tik Tok?


Poll Results:

No (1255)
Yes, quite a bit (274)
Sometimes (113)
I have the app but never use it (55)




Your Voice
