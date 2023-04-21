Poll: Do you use Tik Tok?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE NATIONAL CYBER Security Centre had advised Government departments to avoid using TikTok on official devices due to cybersecurity concerns.
However, it is understood that the NCSC is not advocating for an all-out ban of TikTok.
Several countries have banned public sector employees from using the app on work devices in recent months.
So we want to know: Do you use Tik Tok?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site