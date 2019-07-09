Poll: Should people caught with drugs for personal use be cautioned instead of prosecuted?

THE IRISH EXAMINER has this morning reported that gardaí and the DPP are looking at applying cautions rather than pursuing criminal prosecutions for people caught in possession of drugs for personal use.

It reported that Garda HQ said it was working on the implementation of such a system on the back of the recommendation of a government working group.

TheJournal.ie reported in March that community groups were concerned over suggestions that the government would continue to treat personal drug use as a criminal issue.

So, today we want to know: Should people caught with drugs for personal use be cautioned instead of prosecuted?

