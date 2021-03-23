Poll: Should the €9 meal rule be scrapped when pubs reopen?

THE LICENSED VINTNERS Association (LVA), which represents Dublin publicans, will appear before an Oireachtas Committee today calling for guarantees that the €9 meal rule will not be a feature once a wider reopening of society begins.

Last summer, some pubs serving food were allowed to reopen alongside restaurants with a rule that a customer had to have a “substantial meal” to go with their drinks. So-called ‘wet’ pubs were only able to open for a few weeks in the autumn while in Dublin pubs in this sector never reopened at all.

The LVA maintains the €9 meal requirement is an “outmoded regulation” and want clarification that it will not be re-introduced

When asked recently if such a regulation would feature this summer, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government would be “looking at this afresh” this year.

So, today we want to know… Should the €9 meal rule be scrapped when pubs reopen?

