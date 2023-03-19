Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Should Ireland have a mobile emergency alert system?
UK residents will receive a test emergency alert on their mobile phones next month.
9 minutes ago

UK RESIDENTS will receive a siren-like emergency warning message on their mobile phone users next month to test a new public alert system.

Mobile phone users will be unable to use other features on their devices unless they acknowledge the alert, due to be sent on Sunday, 23 April.

The system – modelled after similar schemes in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan – is intended to be used in life-threatening situations including flooding and wildfires.

So today we’re asking you: Should Ireland have a similar emergency alert system?


Poll Results:

Yes (108)
No (33)
Unsure/No opinion (18)



Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
