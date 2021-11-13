Poll: Are you planning to travel to anywhere in Europe this winter?

AS WE COME into the second full winter of the Covid-19 pandemic, many European countries are reporting another surge in infections.

Germany surpassed a record 50,000 daily cases for the first time this week, while 10 countries are on the EU’s diseases agency ‘highest category of concern’ list.

Spain has kept its incidence rate relatively low, but others, including the Netherlands, Austria and Norway, have reintroduced restrictions in recent days.

Last year, changing restrictions meant that some people travelled between countries to visit family or friends during the Christmas period, but others were unable to travel or decided against it.

So today, we’re asking: Do you have plans to travel to anywhere in Europe this winter?

