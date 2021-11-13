#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 13 November 2021
Poll: Are you planning to travel to anywhere in Europe this winter?

Many European countries are reporting another surge in Covid-19 infections, with some reintroducing restrictions.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 13 Nov 2021, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 10,146 Views 23 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AS WE COME into the second full winter of the Covid-19 pandemic, many European countries are reporting another surge in infections.

Germany surpassed a record 50,000 daily cases for the first time this week, while 10 countries are on the EU’s diseases agency ‘highest category of concern’ list. 

Spain has kept its incidence rate relatively low, but others, including the Netherlands, Austria and Norway, have reintroduced restrictions in recent days.

Last year, changing restrictions meant that some people travelled between countries to visit family or friends during the Christmas period, but others were unable to travel or decided against it.

So today, we’re asking: Do you have plans to travel to anywhere in Europe this winter?


Poll Results:

No, I'm staying in Ireland (824)
Yes, I'll be travelling to somewhere in Europe (577)
I have plans to, but I might cancel them (89)
I'm not sure (82)
No, but I'll be travelling to a different continent (50)





Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

